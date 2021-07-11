Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Globant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

