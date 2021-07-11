Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

