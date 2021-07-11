Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

TCOM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.