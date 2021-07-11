Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $3,261,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

C traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,872,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477,400. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

