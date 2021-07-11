Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $157,486,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 812,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -303.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

