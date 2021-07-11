Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,295 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

