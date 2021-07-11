Weld Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $604.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.29 and a 12-month high of $607.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

