Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $30.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.72.

NYSE:SM opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

