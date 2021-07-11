Western Standard LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. NI comprises about 1.2% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NI worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NODK. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NI by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 5,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164. The stock has a market cap of $414.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.24. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

