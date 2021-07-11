Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC started coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.88 on Friday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

