William Marsh Rice University Purchases 255,475 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

William Marsh Rice University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 63.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $119,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,997,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.