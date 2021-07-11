Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Winmark makes up 2.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ WINA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.80. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,211. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $150.03 and a 12 month high of $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.