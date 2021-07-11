WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.61

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 8040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,267,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,420,000 after purchasing an additional 872,307 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,410.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,047,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,441,000 after acquiring an additional 528,789 shares during the last quarter.

