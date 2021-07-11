Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

