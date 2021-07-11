Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Xencor stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Xencor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 21.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

