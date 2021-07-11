xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $1.54 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $515.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006086 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004903 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050989 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

