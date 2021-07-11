Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $7.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.21 million and the lowest is $5.57 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.03 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 91,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,905. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

