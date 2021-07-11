Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,123,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

