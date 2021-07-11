Ycash Price Tops $0.32 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.60 million and $40,786.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00322891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00177252 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,339,088 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

