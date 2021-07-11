Ycash Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,527.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $29,527.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00320741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00131326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00176340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002227 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,336,156 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

