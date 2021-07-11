Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $218.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.17 million to $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

