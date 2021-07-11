Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 357,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

