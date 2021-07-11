Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $32.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

