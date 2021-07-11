Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.16. 470,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,645. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $140.60 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.