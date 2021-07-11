Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.17 and the highest is $6.03. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.82. The stock had a trading volume of 357,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

