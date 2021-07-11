Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. Polaris reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

PII traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 450,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

