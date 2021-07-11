Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $9.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.53 and the highest is $11.06. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $6.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $45.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.95 to $49.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $36.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.58 to $39.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $12.82 on Friday, hitting $371.76. 2,641,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,306. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

