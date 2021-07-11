Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.38. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.89.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

