Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $465.39 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $467.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

