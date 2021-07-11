Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.44. 259,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

