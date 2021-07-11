Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

