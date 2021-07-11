Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.34 EPS

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Anthem reported earnings per share of $9.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.14 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $388.61. 1,369,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.51. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

