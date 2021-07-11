Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 81,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.