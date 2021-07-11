Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.50 and the highest is $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 325,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

