Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $384.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.22 million and the highest is $394.56 million. Cable One posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,933.00. 29,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,812.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

