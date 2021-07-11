Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.59 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $12,699,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

