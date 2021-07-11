Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 142,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,233. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

