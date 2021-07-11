Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

