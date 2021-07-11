Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.24. The company had a trading volume of 812,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

