Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 258,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,241. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

