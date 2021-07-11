Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $76,906.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $221,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

