Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

ORRF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 13,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.