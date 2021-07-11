Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

