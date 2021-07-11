Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triterras.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Triterras stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

