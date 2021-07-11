Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.55 Million

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $77.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $320.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $322.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $339.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 208,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,353. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

