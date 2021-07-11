Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE VST traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

