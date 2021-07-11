Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.20 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $426.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.04 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

