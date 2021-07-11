Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.