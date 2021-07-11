Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.