Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.